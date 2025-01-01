Viktor Gyokeres was in phenomenal form for Sporting CP in 2024. And on his great run in 2024, Viktor Gyokeres scored 62 goals in all competitions for his club and country. With this, Viktor Gyokeres became the top goal scorer of 2024. Sporting CP took to their official social media handle and shared an image of Sporting CP players and staff members celebrating Viktor Gyokeres' achievement. Erling Haaland finished second with 49 goals and Harry Kane finished 2024 with 46 goals. 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo finishes fourth with 43 goals. One of the most iconic performances of Viktor Gyokeres was highlighted when he scored a hat trick in the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Mother Maria Dolores Aveiro Happy Birthday As She Turns 70, Expresses Gratitude For Inspiration and Support (See Post).

Viktor Gyokeres Celebrates 62-Goal Milestone

Viktor Gyökeres celebrating 6️⃣2️⃣ goals in 2024. pic.twitter.com/PPkRvi9JIP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2024

Sporting CP Shares Pic on 'X'

O nosso camisola 9️⃣ recebeu a camisola 6️⃣2️⃣ dos colegas de equipa 🫂 pic.twitter.com/wUtTwXWpuQ — Sporting CP (@SportingCP) December 31, 2024

