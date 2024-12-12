Garry Kasparov was full of praise for D Gukesh after he beat Ding Liren to win the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on December 12. The 18-year-old D Gukesh interestingly broke his record to become the youngest to win the chess world championship when he won the match 7.5-6.5 against Ding Liren, the defending champion. Taking to 'X', the chess legend praised the Indian chess prodigy while stating that he has made his mother happy, which is the 'highest peak of all'. Furthermore, he went on to share his thoughts on the performance of both players while adding, "Combined with Olympiad dominance, chess has returned to its cradle and the era of "Vishy's children" is truly upon us!" D Gukesh Crowned Youngest Chess World Champion, Becomes Second Indian To Win Title After Beating Ding Liren in Thrilling FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.

Garry Kasparov Lauds D Gukesh After His FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win

Gukesh impressively surmounted every obstacle and opponent in his path, especially considering his age, and nothing more can be asked. My thoughts on the historical world championship lineage with Magnus outside are known, but that is not the story today. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 12, 2024

'Era of Vishy's Children is Truly Upon Us'

Gukesh was well-prepared and the player who played the best won the match. His victory caps a phenomenal year for India. Combined with Olympiad dominance, chess has returned to its cradle and the era of "Vishy's children" is truly upon us! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 12, 2024

'India With Unlimited Pool of Human Talent'

India is a nation with an unlimited pool of human talent, combined with the freedom to explore and develop it. The future is bright not only in chess. The summit has been reached and now the goal must be to raise it even higher for the next ascent. Congratulations again. Upward! — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)