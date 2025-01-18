Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has raised eyebrows over selections following Karun Nair's omission from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI series squads despite stocking centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Nair slammed 752 runs for Vidarbha in VHT 2024-25, when BCCI named 15-member squads for CT 2025, and IND vs ENG 2025. Singh questioned the importance of playing domestic cricket and churning out runs if such performances are not appreciated by selectors. Where is Karun Nair?' Fans React as Vidarbha Captain Misses Out on India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs ENG ODI Series Despite Exceptional Form in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Harbhajan Singh Questions Karun Nair's Omission

Is there a point playing Domestic cricket when you don’t pick players based on form & performance ? #KarunNair — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)