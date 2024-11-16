The Thailand women's national hockey team take on the Korea women's national hockey team in their fourth match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, November 16. The Korea vs Thailand match is set to be played at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar and it starts at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India and fans can watch Korea vs Thailand live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans also can watch the Korea vs Thailand match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription. India Women’s Hockey Head Coach Harendra Singh Opens Up Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Says ‘ACT Will Be Start of Journey for Mission 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics’.

Korea vs Thailand, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live

Day 4 of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 is here! 🏑🔥 The action intensifies as teams push their limits in the race for glory! 💪 Who will rise to the occasion and dominate the field today? Let us know your favorites in the comments! 👇 Stay tuned for… pic.twitter.com/Oiextsk009 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 16, 2024

