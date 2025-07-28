After Game 2 ended in a draw, the Divya Deshmukh vs Konery Humpy FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final will now be played tie-break, which will see two rapid games, first 15 +10, then another two rapid 10+10. The FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh is being played in Batumi, Georgia, and the match has a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will not be available on the TV channels. Although fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the match on FIDE's official YouTube channel. FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final to be Decided By Tie-Breaker As Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh End Second Game in Draw.

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Tie-Break Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

