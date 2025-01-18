Hosts India have made history by securing a place in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final, overcoming a stiff South Africa side in the semi-finals, to set up a clash with Nepal on January 19. The match started with South Africa gaining a massive 20-0 lead after an excellent Turn 1, but India made slow progress in Turn 2, clearing batch after batch, which ensured the hosts ended the second turn with an eight-point lead with a 28-20 scoreline. With the start of Turn 3, South Africa, turned up the heat and made a solid comeback in the match, clearing Indian defenders like nine-pins to head into the final phase of play with a 14-point lead. Unfazed by South Africa's lead, the hosts came out all guns blazing in Turn 4 and flipped the match in their favour, winning the close encounter 62-42 . India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash.

India Qualifies For Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final

