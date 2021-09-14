India and USA would battle it out in the semifinals of the Chess Olympiad 2021 on Tuesday, September 14. The match would begin at 9:00 pm. This match would not be telecasted live in the absence of a broadcasting partner. But this clash can be streamed live on FIDE's YouTube channel.

The first India-USA match starts in 10 minutes. The winner of this tie will meet Russia in the final. Who are you rooting for? #ChessOlympiad #India #USA #Russiahttps://t.co/eRmLK1ahZF pic.twitter.com/MDIWIJm5U6 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)