The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championships) is back with another round of mega matchup cards with stars like Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic putting their skills on the line. The main event matches include Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Fight for the heavyweight championship. 37-year-old Jones has maintained a strong record in UFC. The UFC 309 matches will be held in the Madison Square Garden. The start time of the UFC 309 is 08:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 17. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UFC events. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 channels for the UFC 309 event. The live streaming of UFC 309 is available on the SonyLIV app and websites. UFC Hall of Fame 2024: Wanderlei Silva, Marucia Rua, Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk Among the Seven Greats Inducted in UFCHOF Class of 2024.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic UFC 309 Fight Live Streaming on Sony Sports Network

This is more than a fight – this is history 🔥 Jon Jones 🆚 Stipe Miocic. Two giants. One winner. Who’s walking out victorious? 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #UFC #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/QLD5IS5Nt3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)