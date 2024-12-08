Three-time Asian gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged her second gold medal in the Indoor Archery World Series 2024 after defeating Taipei's Chen Yu-Ju 144-140 in the thrilling final. On the other hand, Ankita Bhakat and Prathamesh Fuge won medals in the women's recurve and men's compound categories, respectively. Prathamesh Fuge won against South Korea's Kim Jongho 147-144 in the bronze medal match on his debut at the Indoor Archery World Series. Ankita Bhakat secured a one-sided 6-2 victory against South Korea's Lee Yunji to bag the bronze medal. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Archery Team's Head Coach Baek Woong Ki Not Provided Accreditation By IOA, South Korean Wants to End Tenure After Feeling 'Insulted.'

What a Shot by Ankita Bhakat

Ankita nails a 10 under pressure to take bronze! 🥉🔥🎯#IndoorWorldSeriespic.twitter.com/P8q03A3pOg — World Archery (@worldarchery) December 8, 2024

Huge Win for Prathamesh Fuge

Bronze on the board! 🥉✨ Prathamesh Fuge wins in Taouyan.#IndoorWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DeqdiDRozn — World Archery (@worldarchery) December 8, 2024

