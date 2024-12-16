The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has provided an update on Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, who has been diagnosed with cervical spine problems, mainly axial compression, and a sprain after being hospitalised following Saturday Night's Main Event 2024. Thankfully, doctors have ruled out any fracture, but Rhodes' comeback in the ring remains unsure. The champion got attacked by former friend Kevin Owens, who delivered a banned move to the wrestler after Rhodes' win in the title match. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Undisputed Title, Gunther, Liv Morgan Win Respective Title Matches, Chelsea Green Becomes First-Ever Women's US Champion And Drew McIntrye Defeats Sami Zayn.

WWE Provides Update On Cody Rhodes

BREAKING: Earlier today it was confirmed that @CodyRhodes suffered cervical swelling and was kept overnight at a local hospital for observation. While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, Rhodes has been officially diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine, as well… pic.twitter.com/zyfdThsMQs — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)