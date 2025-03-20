A blast occurred near a police vehicle in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, according to J&K Police. No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, and further details are awaited. Security forces have been deployed in the area to assess the situation and ensure public safety. Badlapur Blast: Window Panes of Nearby Residential Building Shattered After Fire Causes Cylinder Explosion in Thane, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Rajouri Blast

