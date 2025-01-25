The PCB have announced the schedule for the upcoming ODI Tri-Nation Series 2025 involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, which will take place between February 8 and 14. The ODI Tr-Nation Series will see matches be played in Karachi, and Lahore, where matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium. The ODI Tri-Nation series will also act as a preparatory chance for PCB ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025., which will be co-hosted by Pakistan and UAE. Noman Ali Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Pakistan's First Spinner To Claim Test Hat-Trick.

PCB Announces T20I Tri-Nation Schedule

Tri-nation ODI series schedule announced! 📢 New-look Gaddafi Stadium and upgraded National Bank Stadium to host the four matches 🏟️🏏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/GtEn9wBxTW#PAKvNZ | #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/FzcS4zDGNd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)