Ted Dexter Also called Lord Dexter, the 86-year-old cricketer bid goodbye to the world on Thursday, putting an end to his mighty reign. Ted was the Test captain for England and registered 4,502 runs while taking 66 wickets in longest format of cricket. ICC shared an old picture of Ted and grieved at the loss of the amazing personality that will continue to live in the people's hearts forever.

Take a Look at ICC's Post for Ted Dexter:

Sad news for the cricketing world. England legend Ted Dexter, one of the greatest batsmen of his time, has passed away at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/oXGnUAAJ4a — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2021

