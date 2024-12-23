Real Madrid and Sevilla produced a banger in the La Liga 2024-25. With this win, Real Madrid overtook their fierce rivals Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 standings. Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was present during the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2024-25 clash. Carlos Alcaraz also received a special Real Madrid jersey from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Real Madrid took to their official social media handle and shared the picture. Sevilla fell prey to Real Madrid by the scoreline of 2-4 at Santiago Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring in Real Madrid's 4–2 Win Over Sevilla in La Liga 2024–25, Says 'Madridistas, This Is How We Wish You Merry Christmas' (See Post).

Carlos Alcaraz Receives Real Madrid Jersey from Florentino Perez

