Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley are locking horns with Nicolás Barrientos and India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match on Wednesday, May 28. The Gabriel Diallo-Jacob Fearnley vs Nicolas Barrientos-Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli match is set to be played at Court 8, from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Gabriel Diallo-Jacob Fearnley vs Nicolas Barrientos-Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Gabriel Diallo-Jacob Fearnley vs Nicolas Barrientos-Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match on those platforms. Rafael Nadal Farewell Ceremony Pictures and Videos: Spaniard Receives Special Tribute For Achieving Record 14 Roland Garros Grand Slam Wins At French Open 2025 (See Posts).

Next Gen on the rise 🌟 Only his second Grand Slam, but Rithvik already has a clay-court title under his belt - the Chile Open this March! Can he make a mark in Paris? Watch #Bollipalli LIVE in action on FanCode today 📱 *Match timings are subject to change#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/F9ShgszGlg — FanCode (@FanCode) May 27, 2025

