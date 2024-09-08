The US Open 2024 Men’s singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It has an approximate start time of 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 8, 2024. Fans can watch live telecast viewing option of the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 Final on Sony Ten Sports 5 and Sony Ten Sports 2 SD/HD channels. DD Sports 1.0 will also provide live telecast of this match. Fans looking for an online live streaming viewing option for the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final, can do so on the SonyLiv mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of US Open 2024 Men Singles Final, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Encounters of Finalists at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The stage is set for the ultimate finale to #USOpen2024 ✨ Sinner eyes his 2⃣nd major of the year while Fritz looks for a maiden Grand slam victory 💪 Watch the #USOpen Men's Singles Final, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/AQgkOPe93t — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 8, 2024

