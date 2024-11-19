Troubled by injuries, Rafael Nadal is all set to hang up his boots as he has announced his retirement. He will play in his last tournament which is the Davis Cup 2024, trying to help Spain once last time to win the competition. The 38-year-old Nadal will face 80th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles match, before No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain goes up against No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. The Spain vs Netherlands Davis Cup quarterfinal match will be played at the indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain. The Spain vs Netherlands Davis Cup match has a scheduled start time of approximately 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The live telecast viewing option of the Rafael Nadal match will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 2 channels. The live streaming viewing option of the match will be available on SonyLiv in exchange for a subscription fee. Roger Federer Pens Emotional Tribute for Rafael Nadal Ahead of Spaniard's Impending Retirement, Says 'You Made Me Enjoy the Game Even More' (See Post).

Rafael Nadal Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

From Spain to Spain – the journey comes full circle 🇪🇸 🥹 It's Rafael Nadal’s Last Dance tonight - witness is LIVE, 9:30 PM onwards, only on 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝟏 & 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝟓 📺#SonySportsNetwork #ThankYouRafa #RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/m8e7dJTriK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 19, 2024

