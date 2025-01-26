10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic won his match against Carlos Alcaraz playing through injury but the star handed a walkover to his opponent – Alexander Zverev in the semifinal after the first set. many taunted the former world number 1 for a ‘fake’ injury while fans also booed him as he was walking out of the court. Djokovic shared the MRI of his injury and mentioned that this is for ‘Sports injury experts’. See the post below. After Zverev received the ‘bye’ he will play against Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2025 Final. Novak Djokovic Reacts After Injury Leads to His Exit From Australian Open 2025, Says 'Tried To Recover for Today's Match But…' (See Post).

Novak Djokovic Mocks 'Experts’ With Proof of His Injury During Australian Open 2025

Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury “experts” out there. pic.twitter.com/ZO5mBtw9zB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 25, 2025

