Novak Djokovic has now progressed to the third round of the Australian Open 2025. It was a comfortable win for Djokovic. Although the Serbian tennis ace struggled during the second set which helped Jaime Faria take over. But later Novak Djokovic secured back-to-back sets and secured a comfortable win over Portugal's Jaime Faria. Novak Djokovic will next face Tomas Machac in the third round of the Australian Open 2025. Djokovic has now played a total of 430 Grand Slam matches and has secured 379 wins. Novak Djokovic Sets Record For Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Played in Open Era, Surpasses Roger Federer’s Feat During Australian Open 2025 Second Round Match Against Jaime Faria.

Novak Djokovic Defeats Jaime Faria

