Sumit Nagal, riding high on his current success achieved his highest ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) ranking – 72. With that the Indian Tennis player received a direct entry in the Wimbledon 2024 main draw, forgoing the qualification rounds. This will be Nagal's first appearance in the Wimbledon where he is set to face 52 ranked Miomir Kecmanovic. Sumit Nagal only played against the Serbian once in the Cologne 2 Tournament Round of 32 matches on a hard court in 2020. Sadly for the Indian ace, Miomir won the match despite losing the first set. Wimbledon 2024 Main Draw Revealed: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in Same Half, Novak Djokovic Handed Edge in Grand Slam Event.

Sumit Nagal in Wimbledon 2024

WIMBLEDON DRAW: SUMIT NAGAL TO FACE MIOMIR KECMANOVIC On his Wimbledon debut, 72nd ranked @nagalsumit will take on 52nd ranked Miomir Kecmanovic pic.twitter.com/0cUTqVNZaC — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)