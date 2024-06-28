The Grass Major – Wimbledon 2024 will start on July 1 with the first-round matches of the women’s singles and men’s singles to be played at the venue. The organisers have released the main draw after completion of the qualifying rounds on June 27. As per the seedings and the draw. One of the striking possible match-ups late in the competition would be Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz and the top-seed Italian and defending champions are drawn in the same half. This hands a major boost to the Serbian megastar Novak Djokovic an easier run at the title. Check out the Wimbledon 2024 Draw below. Alex De Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic To Lead Australia’s Tennis Team to Paris Olympics 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 Main Draw

Gentlemen's Singles - Projected Quarter-finals by Seeding Sinner (1) vs Medvedev (5) Alcaraz (3) vs Ruud (8) Rublev (6) vs Zverev (4) Hurkacz (7) vs Djokovic (2)#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2024

