Baseball star Aaron Judge was named TIME's 2022 Athlete of the Year on Tuesday, December 6. Judge had a terrific season where he scored 62 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, surpassing a record of 61 home runs set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris, way back in 1961. He also was named MVP of the American League. TIME took to social media to share a picture of the baseball outfielder on their magazine cover where they called him 'Home Run King'.

