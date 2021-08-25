Neeraj Chopra needs no introduction after his mighty success at the Tokyo 2020 but Devendra Jhajharia's achievements are second to none and need as much support in the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics as Neeraj did in the recently concluded 32nd edition of the Summer Olympic Games. While the two-time gold medallist Paralympic Indian javelin thrower eyes for another medal this year, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals assure Devendra of their constant support and vows to cheer for him as well.

Check out Rajasthan Royals' post:

We cheered then We'll cheer now pic.twitter.com/bupr5Tym8e — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)