Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was arrested by the police for a driving violation outside the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the team's match in the National Football League (NFL). In videos which went viral on social media, the 30-year-old wide receiver was seen handcuffed and pinned to the ground by the cops who detained him. In one of the videos, a policeman was also seemingly seen striking him as well. However, Hill was later released as well, as confirmed by the Miami Dolphins. Miami Dolphins will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first match of the NFL season. Alabama vs Georgia, Bills vs Chiefs, Cowboys vs Eagles and Other Top Searched American Football Matchups As Per Google Trends.

Tyreek Hill Arrested Before Miami Dolphins' Season Opener

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Dolphins star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill has been arrested hours before kickoff for a driving violation outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Hill was pulled over for a speeding violation and got into a verbal altercation with the police officer that led to him… pic.twitter.com/yjxjb2zulS — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 8, 2024

