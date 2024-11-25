Ahead of the WWE Survivor Series War Games 2024, fans will get some idea about the power of Bianca Belair and Nia Jax who will be in action on Monday. Tag Teams of New Day and Alpha Academy will also be in action on Monday Night RAW on November 25. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee will take on the Creed Brothers. Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser will also be the main action on the day. All WWE RAW matches will be live on Sony Sports Channels while the SonyLIV app will provide live streaming of WWE RAW matches. WWE SmackDown Results Today, November 22: CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline as ‘Wiseman’ Returns, Cody Rhodes Confronts Kevin Owens; Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE RAW Matches Tonight November 25

