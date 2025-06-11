In a groundbreaking moment for autonomous technology, an AI-powered drone from Delft University of Technology defeated top human pilots in a high-speed race during the A2RL Drone Championship and Falcon Cup Finals on April 14, 2025, in Abu Dhabi. Reaching speeds up to 95.8 km/h, the drone won both the AI-only competition and the mixed tournament, outperforming three former Drone Champions League (DCL) world champions on a complex course. Unlike earlier lab-based trials, this official race featured standardized hardware and a neutral course. Experts compare the milestone to Deep Blue’s chess victory, calling it a leap in “physical intelligence,” with profound implications for future autonomous warfare and defense systems. Elon Musk shared the original post on X, signalling that the AI drone victory is “a glimpse into the future of autonomous warfare.” Russia Launched Nearly 500 Drones, the Biggest Overnight Drone Bombardment of the War, Says Ukraine.

