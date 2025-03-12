Alibaba's Qwen announced a new Enhanced Qwen Chat that comes with better user-centric experience. The Enhanced Qwen Chat is designed to offer versatile and seamless experience to the users who can explore multiple models like Qwen2.5-Max , Qwen2.5-Plus along with VL (Vision-Language) variants. The latest version also improves mobile experiences by allowing to access multiple speech and audio-based interactions. OpenAI Launches New Tools for Developers To Build Powerful AI Agents, CEO Sam Altman Praises New Tool’s Creative Writing Skills.

Enhanced Qwen Chat Launched by Alibaba's Qwen

👋 Introducing the Enhanced Qwen Chat We are pleased to announce the latest update to Qwen Chat, designed to deliver a seamless, versatile, and user-centric experience. Explore the key features below and visit https://t.co/2P56HV38BE to experience the innovation firsthand. •… pic.twitter.com/zs3oMkgopw — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)