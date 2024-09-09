Apple's website, Apple.com, has crashed ahead of the iPhone 16 launch event. The Apple Glowtime event is set to be live-streamed at 10:00 AM Pacific Time and 10:30 PM India Standard Time. However, several users have reported that the Apple.com website crashed before the launch event could begin. The users shared pictures of the website page showing "Be Right Back" instead of "Apple Glowtime". To some users, the error shows "This page isn't working". The website crash reportedly caused frustrations among Apple enthusiasts before the Glowtime event could begin live streaming. Apple Glowtime Event: Apple Watch Series 10 To Be ‘Main Watch News’ and Will Offer Many Features, Says Report.

Apple Store is currently down ahead of Apple Event. pic.twitter.com/20EekZncyT — TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) September 9, 2024

Just in: Apple’s Online store goes down ahead of today’s event pic.twitter.com/vRKSOEnnbY — Appleosophy (@appleosophy) September 9, 2024

