Bitcoin price today, on July 21, 2025, continued to show an upward trend and reached USD 1,19,171.03 at 2:52 PM IST. A day earlier, on July 20, 2025, Bitcoin was priced at USD 1,18,519.27 at 8:45 PM IST. The steady rise in BTC price now shows growing momentum, approaching the USD 1,20,000 mark. In the second week of July, Bitcoin hit its all-time high of USD 1,22,197.0. The current trend suggests that Bitcoin may soon cross the USD 1,20,000 mark again or even break its previous record. Reliance Share Price Today, July 21, 2025: Reliance Sees Nearly 3% Drop in Its Shares in Morning Post Q1 Earnings.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025 @ 09:22 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $119,171.03 (BTC-EUR): €102,084.28 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 21, 2025

