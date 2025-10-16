Bitcoin’s price has become highly volatile over the past few days. The cryptocurrency recently jumped to the USD 1,15,000 mark and then quickly started falling. As of 12:03 PM IST today, the BTC price was USD 1,11,400, which is over USD 14,000 lower than the recently achieved all-time high of USD 1,26,000. The sharp decline is attributed to Donald Trump's announcement of a tariff hike on China to 100%. Gold Rate Today, October 16: Gold Price Surge Amid Weak Dollar and Global Uncertainty; Check Rates of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Metro Cities.
Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,15,000 Mark
🔴 Bitcoin Price: $111,000 pic.twitter.com/080yyJF9pV
— Bitcoin Price (@BTCPrice) October 16, 2025
