Blinkit launched a new app called "Bistro, " allowing customers to order 10-minute food. The company's co-founder, Albinder Dhinsa, said Bistro would be a new app outside Blinkit and Zomato. He said, "This service is currently live across a few locations in Gurugram to help us find product market fit." Dhinsa said that with @bistrobyblinkit, the company would deliver high-quality canteen-type food hot in 10 minutes. Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhinsa said that with Bistro, the delivery platform would innovate the entire food supply chain and investigate infrastructure to create tasty dishes within 5 minutes or less by partnering with companies in the food industry. Elon Musk Says X Will Not Charge USD 8 From New Users Who Signup on Platform and Remove Dates From Posts, Denies Media Claims.

Blinkit Co-Founder Albinder Dhinsa Announced New "Bistro" 10-Minutes Food Delivery App

Introducing Bistro - Blinkit’s new 10 minute food offering. Bistro is a new app, outside of Blinkit and Zomato. This service is currently live across a few locations in Gurugram to help us find product market fit. With @bistrobyblinkit we will offer our customers high quality,… pic.twitter.com/hYcNKlkCOB — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 10, 2025

