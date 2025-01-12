Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the expansion of their services on January 9, 2025. Customers can now get laptops, monitors, printers, and more delivered to their doorsteps in 10 minutes. The company has partnered with leading electronics brands to meet the growing demand for quick access to electronics products. Starting with laptops from HP, monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics, and MSI, as well as printers from Canon and HP, the service is currently live in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Dhindsa said, “Most of these will be delivered by our large order fleet. We'll be adding a lot more brands and their products very soon.” Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025 Begins on January 14; From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Bank Offers, Know What To Expect From Upcoming Flipkart Monumental Sale Ahead of R-Day.

Blinkit Delivers Laptops, Monitors and Printers in 10 Minutes

You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category. We've got 👇 • Laptops from HP • Monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI •… pic.twitter.com/23AQKZyIKZ — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)