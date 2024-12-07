Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has achieved another milestone by bringing 4G connectivity to Pangmo Village in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared the news on December 6, 2024, through a social media post. The development places BSNL 4G services at an altitude of 13,020 feet for connectivity in one of India’s challenging terrains. BSNL Integrates SBI Payment Gateway for Bill Payments.

BSNL Launches 4G Services in Spiti Valley’s Pangmo Village in Himachal Pradesh

BSNL 4G services now live at 13,020 ft. in Pangmo Village, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/x5nIgn2hrm — DoT India (@DoT_India) December 6, 2024

