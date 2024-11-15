Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has marked an achievement by commissioning its first 4G Saturation site on VSAT media in Rarik, a remote village in Lahaul & Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. Located at an altitude where temperatures dip to -6 degrees Celsius. The Site is covered under the Government of India Project "Digital Bharat Nidhi." It shows BSNL's determination to connect even the most difficult to reach areas in the country. The 4G Saturation site is expected to enhance mobile and internet services in the region. BSNL Launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device Service.

BSNL Commissions Its 1st 4G Saturation Site in Rarik, Himachal Pradesh

