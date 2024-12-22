Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced updates regarding its upcoming services in a social media post on December 20, 2024. The telecom provider revealed that its pan-India 4G rollout is expected to be completed by June 2025. Alongside that, BSNL also plans to introduce eSIM technology for its customers, which is expected to be available by March 2025. Additionally, BSNL is testing the VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) feature on its network. The service will allow users to make calls over Wi-Fi. BSNL Warns Fake Recruitment Offers, Business Opportunities Circulating Online.

