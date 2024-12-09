Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) shared an important post on December 9, 2024. The telecom company warned the public about the rising threat of fake websites. According to the post of BSNL, fraud recruitment offers and business opportunities are being circulated online through fake websites to trick people. BSNL urged everyone to verify updates only through its official website for safety. BSNL Launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device Service.

BSNL Warns Fake Recruitment Offers

Beware of Fake Websites! Fake recruitment offers and business opportunities are circulated online. Stay safe by always checking official BSNL websites for the latest updates at https://t.co/kvXWJQZfB1 #BSNLIndia #StaySafe #OfficialUpdates #OnlineSecurity #BSNL #BSNLCorporate… pic.twitter.com/8V6nVAMNB2 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)