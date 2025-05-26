Canva was down today. The Canva outage reportedly caused problems for thousands of users and made it difficult for them to access their design projects. As per Downdetector, more than 1,300 users reported issues around 12:00 PM IST. One of the problems reportedly faced by users was the inability to upload images. The unexpected Canva disruption left many users to access online design work. The company gave an update at 3:27 PM IST, and said, "We had a downtime earlier, but everything’s up and running again. Feel free to clear your browser’s cookies and cache to refresh the connection. We appreciate your patience." Google Pixel 10 Spotted During Ad Shoot, Reveals Its Look Ahead of Expected Launch Later This Year (Watch Video).

Canva Down: Platform Back Online

We had a downtime earlier, but everything’s up and running again. Feel free to clear your browser’s cookies and cache to refresh the connection. We appreciate your patience! 💙 — Canva (@canva) May 26, 2025

