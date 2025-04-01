Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a post on April 1, 2025 and he announced that everyone can now code and create using Gemini 2.5 Pro with Canvas in the Gemini App. He described it as Google’s most advanced AI model, setting new benchmarks in various areas. The Canvas tool allows users to refine their work efficiently. Whether users are working on a coding project or writing a document, the tool enables real-time editing, modification, and improvement of their work. Perplexity AI Working on Integration of Gmail and Google Calendar to Its Services To Provide Answers Related to the Emails and Calendar Events.

Sundar Pichai Announces Users Can Now Access Gemini 2.5 Pro Using Canvas in Gemini App

Now everyone can code + create with Gemini 2.5 Pro using Canvas in the @GeminiApp – our most advanced model + SOTA across many benchmarks. Give it a try! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 1, 2025

