Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is set to release on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 11, 2025. The game will allow players to shape history by building empires across different eras. Starting on February 6, players who purchase the Deluxe or Founders Editions can access the game five days earlier. Civilization VII supports up to eight players in the Modern Age, which will allow them to form alliances or strategic betrayals. Cross-play is also supported between PC and consoles at launch. PlayStation December 2024 Games Lineup Unveiled: From Fantasian Neo to Masters of Light and Marvel Rivals, Check Release Dates and Other Details.

Civilization VII Gameplay Trailer

Civilization VII To Launch on PS5 and PS4 on February 11, 2025

Make history when Civilization VII hits PS5 on Feb 11. Learn how the game plays with a DualSense controller: https://t.co/iUDEtuSJRp pic.twitter.com/GPsziF33wx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 4, 2024

