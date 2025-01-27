NASDAQ 100 Futures have witnessed decline by 400 point as the market reacted to the release of China's DeepSeek AI. The fall in NASDAQ 100 E-Mini Futures is on the track to become the biggest since December 18, said a report. Since its release, DeepSeek AI has topped the charts as the most downloaded app in the Apple's app store and beaten ChatGPT. This Chinese AI model was released recently and was trained on better datasets and alorithms instead of focusing on compute capacity. DeepSeek, Chinese AI Model, Beats ChatGPT; Tops Apple's Free App Download Rankings in US.

NASDAQ 100 Futures Down 400 Point Amid Release of China's DeepSeek AI

BREAKING: Nasdaq 100 futures extend decline to -400 points as markets react to DeepSeek release. Now on track for the biggest daily drop since December 18th. pic.twitter.com/3FbbALTXFI — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) January 27, 2025

