Sridhar Vembu recently announced his resignation as Zoho CEO to continue as chief scientist and praised the rising Chinese AI chat company DeepSeek. He said that DeepSeek allowed every organisation access to the latest AI technology for the price of GPUs needed to run them internally. He said, "Every Organiation gets a free IQ boost". He said that in SaaS business, AI-enabled capabilities cannot be priced at a considerable premium. Sridhar Vembu said that open-source software like Linux or Postgres will soon start incorporating open-source AI profoundly and will make it easier for its users. He emphasised that the pace of innovation in every industry would accelerate once users learned to use free technology. DeepSeek R1 Is Strong Proof Point of Commoditisation of LLMs, Showing That Hardware To Be Key for Software Distribution: Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

Sridhar Vembu on DeekSeek AI and Global Organisations

With DeepSeek, every org in the world has access to the latest AI technology, only for the price of the GPUs needed to run them internally. Every org gets a free IQ boost! One immediate consequence for the Saas business is that AI enabled capabilities cannot be priced at a huge… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)