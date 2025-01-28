DeepSeek has announced that it has no other account on X (Twitter) to avoid potential harm caused to the users in the company's name. China's AI company posted this notice on Elon Musk's X platform after a 600% rise in DeepSeek-themed crypto. The DeepSeek coin, not associated with the DeepSeek AI company, reached a capitalisation of USD 11.89 million overnight within 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The Chinese AI firm warned users not to trust any impersonating accounts. China's AI company, DeepSeek, has risen since it launched its AI model, DeepSeek R-1. The reasoning model outperformed the artificial intelligence industry and performed better than the OpenAI o1-mini model. Following the success of DeepSeek R-1, Liang Wenfeng launched a new image generation model, DeepSeek Janus Pro 7B. Who Is Liang Wenfeng? From Age to Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About DeepSeek AI Founder.

DeepSeek Warned Users Not To Trust Impersonating Accounts

To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X. Any accounts: - representing us - using identical avatars - using similar names are impersonations. Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled! — DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) January 28, 2025

