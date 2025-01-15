DJI introduced its latest drone, the DJI Flip. In a post on January 14, 2025, the company said, ‘Meet DJI Flip, the all-in-one vlog camera drone! It captures distant landscapes and close-up portraits with exceptional imaging. Palm takeoff and upgraded AI Subject Tracking simplify moment capturing.“ The DJI Flip is an all-in-one camera drone that comes with the latest features and technology, which weighs under 249 gm. It features palm takeoff and upgraded AI Subject Tracking. The compact drone supports 4K/60fps HDR video and 48MP photos. The DJI Flip includes a foldable full-coverage propeller guard for safety during flights. It has a maximum flight time of 31 minutes. The drone is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and supports a Global Navigation Satellite System, incorporating GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou for precise positioning. The internal storage capacity is 2GB, and it supports photo formats such as JPEG and DNG/RAW. Videos can be recorded in MP4 format with a maximum video bitrate of 150 Mbps. The DJI Flip price starts at USD 439. Realme 14 Pro Series Price: Know Expected Prices of Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G in India Ahead of January 16 Launch.

DJI FLIP: All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone

