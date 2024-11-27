Amid the confirmation of X Payment launching soon on Elon Musk's social platform and the announcement of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), it is rumoured that the platform would likely accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Elon Musk has been supporting Dogecoin and even named an entire government department, which is abbreviated as DOGE. X Payment's inclusion would mark his support for the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. WhatsApp Accounts Disconnected: DoT Says India Blocked 17,000 Accounts From Meta’s App Associated With South East Asian Cyber Criminals.

Dogecoin Likely To Be Included in X Payments, According to Rumours

🚨 RUMOR ALERT 🚨 PAYMENTS ON X WILL INCLUDE $DOGE (Dogecoin) pic.twitter.com/PxhqP9vstY — CEO (@Investments_CEO) November 27, 2024

