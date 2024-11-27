India's Department of Telecommunication (DoT) announced that the country blocked 17,000 WhatsApp accounts. The government-run telecom department said these accounts were operated by cyber criminals from Southeast Asia. This step to take down the WhatsApp accounts operated by cyber criminals could help boost India's digital security. Starlink Direct to Cell Works With Existing LTE Phones, Elon Musk Says ‘SpaceX Is Alien-Level Technology’.

DoT Announced 17,000 WhatsApp Accounts Associated With South East Asia Cyercriminals Were Blocked

Blocked ❌ 17,000 WhatsApp accounts operated by cyber criminals from South East Asia. pic.twitter.com/d91o9pBV41 — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 27, 2024

