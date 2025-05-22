Elon Musk-run SpaceX's Starlink shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on May 22, 2025, and announced the latest expansion of its services. The post read, "Starlink is now available in the Faroe Islands, bringing reliable high-speed internet to the remote archipelago." Starlink’s service is now active in over 120 countries. It is part of Starlink’s mission to connect the most remote parts of the world with stable internet connectivity. Starlink’s satellite internet service was recently launched in Bahrain and Bangladesh, and the Faroe Islands is the latest to benefit from this advanced technology. Elon Musk further announced and said, “Starlink now available in the Faroe Islands.” Elon Musk-Run Starlink Expands Its Reach, Launches Satellite Internet Services in Bangladesh.

Starlink Launches in Faroe Islands

Starlink now available in the Faroe Islands! https://t.co/9AAQniMx8N — Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) May 22, 2025

