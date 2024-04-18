Vine was a popular short-form video hosting platform that allowed users to create up to ten-minute video clips. It was shut down on January 17 2017, as it reportedly faced monetisation opportunities and denied evolving from its "six-second looping format" video format when competition arose. Twitter (Now X) was the parent company of Vine which took the call to shut it down in 2017. According to the DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), Elon Musk's X might bring back Vine with a 6-minute runtime limitation or longer. The X user said vine was an early short-video platform before TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat. DogeDesigner also said it may not be called "Vines"; however, it would be added as a dedicated video section. TikTok Questioned by European Union Over TikTok Lite App That Pays Users for Watching Videos.

Vine Coming To X Likely With Six-Second Runtime Video Capability:

Vine is coming soon on 𝕏 Do you think a vine video should be limited to a 6-second runtime, or should they be longer? pic.twitter.com/gpGskt5wbF — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 18, 2024

Vine Coming Back 2024 on X:

Vine was the first short video platform on the internet. TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat are just copy cats. The most entertaining outcome would be if 𝕏 brings back Vine. pic.twitter.com/zrYM5kZfrB — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 17, 2024

Elon Musk Confirms Vine Coming on X:

Elon Musk just confirmed that Vines will make a come back on 𝕏 RIP Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Tiktok 🪦 pic.twitter.com/tMAxmgG7B7 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 17, 2024

