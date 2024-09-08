DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared an update on September 8, 2024, about X.com's traffic statistics for August 2024. According to the data provided by (@cb_doge), the platform saw a total of 4.3 billion visits, with 907 million unique visitors. The number of pages per visit also increased by 5.29 per cent, indicating more user engagement. Additionally, the average visit duration saw a jump of 10 seconds. The growth in engagement metrics highlights X.com’s performance during August 2024, showing rising interest and activity on the platform. Grok New Feature: Elon Musk’s xAI To Soon Introduce Unhinged Mode for Its AI Chatbot.

Elon Musk-Run X Traffic Soars in August 2024

𝕏.com Traffic Update (August) → 4.3 billion total visits → 907 million unique visitors → Pages / Visit up by 5.29% → Average visit duration is also up by 00:10 pic.twitter.com/hDXpJQXzeS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 8, 2024

