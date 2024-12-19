Elon Musk highlighted X's achievement of getting 1 billion users and said 40% of them only came on the platform during significant world events. X total active users were lower compared to the rival platforms, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram. According to a post by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), Facebook had around 3 billion users, while Instagram had around 2 billion users. Compared to these, X had around 600 million users only. Despite having a lower user count, the user said Elon Musk's platform had unmatched reach and impact due to having the world's most influential people. Elon Musk Net Worth Nears USD 500 Billion Mark as His Wealth Sees Significant Growth in 2024, Here's Why.

X Has One Billion Active Users, Only 40% Come to Platform During Major Events

Total active users on 𝕏 is ~1 billion, but about 40% only come to this platform during major world events https://t.co/J8K3p0c0sS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

