X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception

X Parody labels, a new feature rolled out by Elon Musk's platform, aim to increase transparency and prevent users from being deceived by impersonating accounts.

X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception
X (Twitter) Logo (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 10, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Elon Musk-owned X announced that it started rolling out profile labels for 'parody accounts' to distinguish whether they are real or fake. The issue was highlighted by the platform before saying that it would increase the transparency on X. Musk's X said that the team designed the labels to ensure that users were not deceived into thinking such accounts belonged to the entities or people they parodied. The 'Parody' named label will be applied to the posts and on such X Accounts. The platform said, "These accounts, like all accounts on X, must still adhere to the X Rules - particularly our Authenticity policy." Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters.

Parody Labels Rolling Out Now, Announced Elon Musk's X Platform

X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception

X Parody labels, a new feature rolled out by Elon Musk's platform, aim to increase transparency and prevent users from being deceived by impersonating accounts.

X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception
X (Twitter) Logo (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 10, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Elon Musk-owned X announced that it started rolling out profile labels for 'parody accounts' to distinguish whether they are real or fake. The issue was highlighted by the platform before saying that it would increase the transparency on X. Musk's X said that the team designed the labels to ensure that users were not deceived into thinking such accounts belonged to the entities or people they parodied. The 'Parody' named label will be applied to the posts and on such X Accounts. The platform said, "These accounts, like all accounts on X, must still adhere to the X Rules - particularly our Authenticity policy." Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters.

Parody Labels Rolling Out Now, Announced Elon Musk's X Platform

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Elon Musk X New Feature X New Feature Update X New Update X Parody X Parody Accounts X Parody Labels
You might also like
Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters
World

Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters
Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters
World

Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters
‘Elon Musk Is Not Danger to Democracy, George Soros Is’: Giorgia Meloni Defends US Billionaire, Says He Faces Criticism Because He Isn’t Left-Wing (Watch Video)
World

‘Elon Musk Is Not Danger to Democracy, George Soros Is’: Giorgia Meloni Defends US Billionaire, Says He Faces Criticism Because He Isn’t Left-Wing (Watch Video)
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Aim To Build Several Thousands of Optimus Humanoid Robots in 2025, More in 2026
Auto

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Aim To Build Several Thousands of Optimus Humanoid Robots in 2025, More in 2026
Grok 3 Coming in 3-4 Weeks, Grok 4 Later This Year Along With Integration Into Tesla EVs: Elon Musk
Technology

Grok 3 Coming in 3-4 Weeks, Grok 4 Later This Year Along With Integration Into Tesla EVs: Elon Musk

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Mallorca
200K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Saudi Pro League
20K+ searches
Standard Glass Lining IPO
20K+ searches

On Which Channel India Women vs Ireland Women Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

 Read More

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Mallorca
200K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Saudi Pro League
20K+ searches
Standard Glass Lining IPO
20K+ searches
FA Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump