X Parody Labels: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out ‘Parody’ Labels for Impersonating Accounts To Increase Transparency and Prevent Deception

Elon Musk-owned X announced that it started rolling out profile labels for 'parody accounts' to distinguish whether they are real or fake. The issue was highlighted by the platform before saying that it would increase the transparency on X. Musk's X said that the team designed the labels to ensure that users were not deceived into thinking such accounts belonged to the entities or people they parodied. The 'Parody' named label will be applied to the posts and on such X Accounts. The platform said, "These accounts, like all accounts on X, must still adhere to the X Rules - particularly our Authenticity policy." Los Angeles Wildfire: Elon Musk's Starlink Commits to 1 Month of Free Service for Victims, Provides Free Kits to Agencies and Shelters.
Parody Labels Rolling Out Now, Announced Elon Musk's X Platform
